Sue-Ellen Barclay, 73 years of age, passed away Friday, February 10th, 2023 in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Sue is survived by her children Robert (Gulsen), Joseph (Miki), Amy (Stephan) and Elizabeth (Troy); her brother Donnie; her grandchildren Michael, Andrea, Joshua, Julia, Andrew and Olivia; nieces Jennifer and Katie; great nephews John and Lyle; and her mother Ellen.

Sue was born on December 23, 1949 in Texas and grew up in Rolla, Missouri. She was the oldest of two children, born to Robert and Ellen Knight.

Sue married the late Ernest “Mike” Barclay in 1966 shortly after they met on a double-blind date (they were not each others date). They moved around for a time and eventually found themselves in Albany, Minnesota until they moved again to Flaxville, Montana in 1995. Sue was a loving mother and enjoyed teaching piano, drawing and doing odd jobs ranging from CNA to City Bookeeper. She also loved doing remodel projects and was nicknamed “Tornado Sue” by her husband Mike. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 pm, February 14th, at the cemetery in Flaxville, Montana. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.