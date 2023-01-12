Steven Pinkerton

Steven Thomas Pinkerton, 63, born August 10th, 1959, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on January 9th, 2023, at his home in Bemidji, MN, after a long battle with illness.

He will be dearly missed by his faithful and loving wife of 29 years, Tess (Coffin) Pinkerton and his three sons, Samuel, Seth, and Timothy, in addition to his five siblings: Susan (Tom) Hilker of Elkhorn, WI; Jim (Lois) Pinkerton of Kernersville, NC; Mark (Bonnie) Pinkerton, of Cedarville, OH; Jean (Ed) Lanning of Hillsville, VA; and Cheryl (Rory) Patterson of Lynchburg, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He has been reunited in Heaven with his parents J. Alfred and Lois (Torbet) Pinkerton of Dugspur, VA, and his niece, Melinda Pinkerton, of Cedarville, OH.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Northern Bible Church at 1:00 PM with a luncheon to follow. Pastors Rocky Coffin and Scott Graham will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the Northern Bible Church on Monday from 12:00 until 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in Bemidji, MN, under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain View Bible Camp, 1000 Double Cabin Road, Dugspur, VA 24325 or the Oak Hills Center for Indian Ministries (centerforindianministries.org).