Stanley Oftedahl

Stanley S. Oftedahl, 93, of Bemidji, MN and formerly of Cameron, WI peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 26, 2023 at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Stanley was born July 6, 1929 in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of Albin and Hulda (Larson) Oftedahl. When he was 12, the family moved to Cameron, WI, where Stan and his dad, Albin, would establish River Road Acres, a registered Holstein dairy farm. Stan graduated as class president from Cameron High School in 1947. Stan spent a year internship at a large dairy farm in Southern Wisconsin, and developed a herd with the 2nd highest classification in Barron County. Stan competed weekly for top score at the Rice Lake Rifle Club. In 1971 Stan married Edith Tulpan, the love of his life, and spent 51 years together. Stan and Edith moved to Bemidji, MN with their 3 children and grandpa Albin in 1978. He attended Oak Hills Bible College and graduated in 1980 with a degree in Pastoral Ministry, then pastored Solway Log & Bible Chapel for 8 years. After retiring in 1989, Stan moved back to Wisconsin and was an interim pastor at Radisson Free Church. He drove school bus for Steve Smith and supplied businesses with his vending machines. To relax, Stan enjoyed muskie fishing and had a guide service on the Chippewa Flowage. He loved to hunt and feed deer, proudly displaying his antler collection of 38 bucks, with 30 of them being 1-shot kills. Stan was an avid reader and talented cartoonist. He had strong opinions, a ready smile, and loved to compliment and make jokes; he will be dearly missed.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Edith Oftedahl, 2 daughters, Shirley (Randy) Lipscy and Linda Wencl, grandchildren, Lane (Mary) Lipscy, Kaden Lipscy, and Owen Lipscy, great great granddaughters, Samantha & Jasmine Lipscy.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, son, Alan Martin Oftedahl, and son-in-law, Tom Wencl.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.