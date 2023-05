Stanley Spencer Oftedahl, 93, of Bemidji, MN and formerly of Cameron, WI peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake, WI on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.