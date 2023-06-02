Shirley Solberg, age 92 of Bemidji, MN died peacefully on Friday May 19 after an extended illness with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Bemidji, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow services.

Shirley was born on December 12, 1930 in Rural Clearwater County, the daughter of Sigvald and Julia (Hanson) Lund. Shirley attended school in Bagley MN and following high school went to Nursing School in Crookston, MN. While traveling around the western United States for Cliff’s work with the Forest Service, Shirley worked as an in-home nurse in many communities where they lived.

She married Cliff Solberg on Sept. 4, 1951 while he was serving in the military. After his passing in 1995, she met and married Vernon Nelson in Bemidji MN. Shirley retired to Bemidji, MN in January of 1986 where she was involved in many community organizations, particularly the Arts Community. Shirley was an Artist.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Jill Schug (Steve) of Schroeder, MN, and grandchildren Shannon (Chuck) Nichols, Shawn (Annie) Solberg, Michelle Schug, Jennifer (Danny) Ford and four Great Grandchildren, Ariana, Leo, Sadie and Charli.

She was preceded in death by her Husbands Cliff and Vernon and Son Thomas and her Sisters, Orvilla, Francy, Jan and Twi.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.