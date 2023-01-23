Shilagh Marie Vizenor, Reese

Of Walker, MN. 57 Born 12/18/1964. Died December 5, 2022 at our home in Phoenix Arizona after a battle with Cancer. She is survived by her Parents Richard and Elizbeth Reese, Brother Mick, Daughter Tanya, Son Brent, Grandchildren Emilyn, and Thomas.

Shilagh worked for Dondelinger Chevrolet of Bemidji for 20 years. Born in Windom, MN. She grew up on her Parents’ resort on Leech Lake, she could fillet a fish with the best of them. She loved her family, boating, water skiing, and living on the Lake. She enjoyed many concerts and the Arizona Sun.

We send our Love with you on your journey.