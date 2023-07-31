Sheryll J. Torgerson

Sheryll Jean Torgerson, 78, of Clearbrook, Minnesota died and went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2023, at her home in Clearbrook.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Country Faith Church in Clearbrook, Minnesota with a visitation one hour prior, with Pastor Brad Binder officiating. Interment will be held at the Clearwater Lutheran Cemetery in Clearbrook, Minnesota. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.

Sheryll Jean Logelin was born to James Logelin and Gilma (Bjerke) Logelin on April 27, 1945 at the hospital in Bagley, MN. They lived 10 miles northeast of Clearbrook on a farm homestead by her grandfather Leonard and Sophina (Kaehn) Logelin. Sheryll went to Greenwood country school through 3rd grade when the school consolidated with Clearbrook Public School from which she graduated in 1963. Twenty years later, when her daughter was a senior in high school, Sheryll started her Business Administrative studies at Bemidji State University and Graduated from there in May of 1988 with a BS in computer and accounting.

Sheryll married Wayne Torgerson on September 19, 1964, in Clearbrook, MN. Their daughter Tracy Lynn was born on February 18, 1966. On December 6, 1968, their son Troy Torgerson was born.

After graduation from high school Sheryll moved to Minneapolis with her friend Barb who later became her sister-in-law on the Torgerson side. They both worked for Prudential Insurance Co. Later Sheryll worked in the office for Lund Grocery Store on Lake St. until she married Wayne, and they moved back to Clearbrook. Sheryll sold World Book Encyclopedias long enough to earn her own set. Later she sold Home Interior products for 6 ½ years. She did well at that job and loved it. During that time, she traveled to the Holy Land which was the trip of a lifetime. When Wayne decided he wanted to start his own company, they did it together and named it North Central Service and worked there until they retired. By that time, they had sold it to their son Troy.

Sheryll was an active part of Country Faith Church since day one, when David Dahlberg called her one Sunday morning in March of 1982 and said they were going to have a church at his farm place. She was on the building committee of the first new structure. She has been involved in Bible studies and various committees throughout the years.

Sheryll enjoyed being involved in planning All-School and class reunions, bible studies, southern gospel music, especially live concerts.

It was Wayne’s idea to buy a motorhome and they enjoyed the people they traveled with during those rallies. The biggest part of her life was family. She always felt blessed that everyone lived in Clearbrook or Bemidji. She loved putting puzzles together with the kids.

Sheryll is survived by her daughter, Tracy Mathson; her daughter-in-law, Kristin Torgerson; her grandchildren, Brent Mathson, Kasie Mathson, Bailey Mathson, Zach Terill and Taryn Torgerson; her great grandchildren, Chasity Mathson, Malea Mathson, Tyler Mathson, and Alexis Smith; her brother, Don (Karen) Logelin; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and many cousins and other loved family.

Sheryll was preceded in death by her husband Wayne; son Troy; her parents; and her grandson Tyler Mathson; and her son-in-law, Guy Mathson.

Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com