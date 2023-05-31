Scott A. Krisak

Scott Krisak, 64, of Lake Park, MN passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, after living with Pancreatic Cancer for 2 years. Scott demonstrated the human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it.

Scott was born on December 20, 1958, to Andrew and Mildred in Minneapolis, MN. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, MN he went on to kick off his career in the Airforce. Scott retired from the Airforce in June of 1995. He then pursued multiple jobs in auto repair until he eventually purchased his own shop; Bemidji’s Best Auto.

Scott married Deb (Keehr) his high school sweetheart on May 27, 1977, and from that union they had Theresa Krisak. In December of 2015, Deb passed away from complications from Peripheral Artery Disease.

Scott remarried on April 10, 2017, to Jodie Goetz. Jodie has two children, Natalia Steen and Courtney Oak, who Scott treated as his own.

Scott is survived by his wife, Jodie Krisak; sister, Jan Aspholm (Dan Manning); daughter, Theresa Krisak (Chay Gray); grandchildren, Jacob Krisak (Andi Holmes), and Jordan Neihart (Kassandra Zanter); great-grandchildren, Alayna Neihart and Colson Neihart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mildred Krisak; and wife, Deb Krisak.

Scott requested a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We are holding a celebration of his life on June 11, 2023, from 1-3 PM at the Eagles Club: 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, Bemidji, MN. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.

We invite you to make a donation to your local Humane Society in his honor, in place of sending flowers.

An online guestbook and video tribute can be found at www.wrightfuneral.com.