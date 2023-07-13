Sandra K. Church, 72, of Bemidji, MN died Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 17, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, MN with Rev. Chris Leach officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Sandra was born December 27, 1950 in Cass Lake, MN, the daughter of John and Elaine (Ness) Utley. She was raised and educated in Cass Lake; graduating from Cass Lake High School. Shortly after graduating from Bemidji Tech School she began her 37 year career at Bemidji State University. She married Gary Church August 28, 1976. She loved all her flower gardens, quilting, cross stitching, camping, and having company at their home. She was a very good cook and loved spending time with her family. Her motto was “in a world where you can be anything, Be Kind” and she never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Church, daughters, Patti (Jeff) Horazuk, Michele (Bill) Fredrickson and Melissa Gregerson, son-in-law, Scott Gregerson, brothers, Jon (Barb) Utley and Jim Utley, brother-in-law, Steve Vaydich, 5 grandchildren, Carrie, Brett (Kaitlyn), Allison, Daniel (Cree), and Brandon, bonus grandchildren, Emily and Aidan, great grandchildren, Taylor, Hudson, Brynn, and Linden, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Randi Vaydich, sister-in-law, Sandi Utley, and niece, Manda Utley.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.