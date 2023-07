Sept. 4, 1925 - July 4, 2023

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Ruth Louise Jourdan, 97, Bemidji, formerly Northome, Minn., died Tuesday, July 4, in her home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, at Hope Lutheran Church in Northome. Pastor John Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in Ardenhurst Cemetery. A gathering will follow at Northome Senior Center.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home in Blackduck, Minn.