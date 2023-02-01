Rosemary Yavarow, 78, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls.

Rosemary, a 100% Irish gal, was born on March 31, 1944 in Butte, MT, the daughter of William and Margaret (Kelly) Gaughan. She lived in various cities and was thankful to be a stay-at-home mom to her six children for many years. She was employed for several years as a secretary for state and federal agencies. She loved her God, her children, and her country. Rosemary was a communicant at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.

She is survived by her children: Christina (Ben), Michael, Jr. (Carrie), Gwen “Wendy” (Chuck), Brian (Jacque), Matthew, and Colleen (Neil) and fourteen grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Nonie (Ted) and sister-in-law, Sharon, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Peggy and her husband, Tom, two brothers, Bill and Jack Gaughan and two infant granddaughters.

Visitation: Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4 to 6 P.M. with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.

Burial: St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery in Fergus Falls.

Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.

