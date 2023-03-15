Ronald Vietor

Ronald Henry Vietor, 87, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, March 13, 2023 at Colleen’s Caring Hands in Bemidji, MN. He had been residing with his second family of care providers since 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bemidji, MN with Rev. Mark Kindem officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A light lunch and fellowship will follow the service. Interment will be at 3:00pm, Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

Ron was born to Henry and Estes Vietor on October 7, 1935 at home on the farm in Leonard, MN. He had many good memories he cherished from growing up. Ron graduated high school from the AC in Crookston and went on to State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND. Ron married Marilyn Buness in August, 1956 and they enjoyed 66 years together - 61 of those years were spent in Bemidji. They have three daughters all of whom live in the Bemidji area. Ron worked and retired from Ottertail Power Company with 41 years as a service representative. He also sold and installed toppers with “Ron’s Topper Sales” for 27 years. He enjoyed meeting and talking with new people. Ron was known for his joke telling and always had one up his sleeve. He also enjoyed carving diamond willow canes, camping with many friends, snowmobiling, gardening, dancing, and playing music on his guitar, banjo and accordion for friends and family.

Ron will be greatly missed by his family, including his loving wife, Marilyn, his daughters Cindy (Dan) Dow, Rhonda (Pat) Dockendorf, Carla (Todd) Vonasek, grandchildren Danielle (John) Newland, Ryan (Gabi) Smith, Seth (Jordan) Vonasek, Reid (Emily) Vonasek, great grandchildren Addison, Aiden, Jace, Kolter, and many nieces and nephews

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Keith and sister, Lois Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Colleen’s Caring Hands or Bethel Lutheran Church of Bemidji.

