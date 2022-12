Ronald Anthony Pula, 64, of Bemidji, MN died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home in Bemidji.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Bemidji, MN with Rev. Mark Kindem officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.