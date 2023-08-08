Ronald Komulainen, Sr.

Ronald Roy Komulainen, Sr., 77, of Guthrie, MN, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Sanford West Campus Hospital, Fargo, ND.

Ronald Roy Komulainen was born March 14, 1946, the son of Robert Komulainen and Elma (Kumara) Hill of Butte, MT. As a child he moved with his family to Nashwauk, MN, and then to Cohasset, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids (MN) High School in 1964 and then attended Bemidji State College for three years.

He was united in marriage to Rebecca Gladen on September 14, 1968, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji. They established their home in Guthrie and in 1969 Ron volunteered for the U.S. Army until 1971. During his time in the Army, he was stationed for 18 months in Panama, serving in the Military Police. After his discharge, he returned home to Guthrie where he worked road maintenance for Hubbard County. In 1977, he, along with a partner, purchased a Dairy Farm which he operated for over two years. He then began working for Bagley Sodding Co. in the summers, and then logged during the winters. He later went to work for Potlatch, in Bemidji, working as a debarker operator and then as a security guard after his retirement.

Ron was a longtime member of Malvik Lutheran Church of Guthrie.

Ron enjoyed playing cards, which is how he met his wife, Becky. And he enjoyed poker nights with the guys. He loved sports and was an avid and loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Wild. One of his great joys over the years was attending his children and granddaughter’s sporting events. Ron’s other hobbies included hunting deer, duck, pheasant - and even elk hunting in WY. He bowled on a league for over 25 years, liked to cook (especially rice crispy treats and pies), playing slot machines and blackjack, and traveling with his wife Becky (including several cruises).

Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca; children: Rachael Komulainen, Newhall, CA; Ronald (Karen) Komulainen, Jr., Guthrie; and Nancy (Gabriel) Komulainen-Dillenburg, Bemidji; granddaughter: Victoria Komulainen, Guthrie; brother: John Suvanto, Deer River; brother-in-law, Jim Gladen (Dess); sister-in-law, Sandy (LeRoy) Stenstrom; brother-in-law, Lee Bannor…and pet goat, Sunnie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gary Komulainen and Roger Suvanto, and sister-in-law, Gloria (Lee) Bannor.

Ron was a loving family man, a gentle man, loved by all who knew him, who had a great Finnish sense of humor, and he will be deeply missed by all. A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave SE, Bemidji, MN. Visitation begins at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am, with lunch following.

(Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN)