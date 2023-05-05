Roland L. Bull, 89, passed away peacefully April 13, 2023 at GoldPine Home after a long battle with dementia.

He joined the Air Force in 1952 and served his country proudly in Germany for 4 years. He moved to California later and started his own construction company. He loved country music and being with friends playing his guitar.

He is survived by brothers, Lyle (Amy) of Bemidji, Rodney (Jill) of Solway and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen; sisters, Lois Durkin, Janice Machart, Beverly Bull and brothers, Jack, Gary and Gene.

His wishes were to be no funeral with a private memorial at a later date.

