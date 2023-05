Roger G. Olson

Age 81 of Lino Lakes Passed away May 20, 2023 Preceded in death by parents, Eddie & Ragna; wife, Margaret; brother, Elvin; sister, Arlene. Survived by son, Roger E. (Jennifer); grand-children, Kayla, Cole and Lily; sister, Arlys Heddan; several nieces and nephews; stepchildren and many step-grandchildren. Private services and interment. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com

