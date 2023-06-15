Robert Kuha

Bob” Robert Thomas Kuha, 70 years old, of Bemidji has passed away. His mother Mary L. Kuha (Lyle), father Allen W. Kuha Sr., and great niece Hope T. Pawlowski preceded him in death Bob is the Great Grandson of Minnesota Pioneer Anna Greeta Kuha. Maiden name Raappana. His father Allen purchased a large plot of acreage near Bemidji to raise Bob and his siblings when Bob was a young child. Locals would know this location is off Kuha Rd. This is where he learned how to milk cows, cut wood, & live to the fullest. Bob’s surviving family includes his only son Michael Thomas Kuha (Dawn), 4 granddaughters Amy L. Kuha-Smith (Jonas), Mia S. Kuha, Ayress J. Kuha, & Sierra H. Kuha. As well as, 4 siblings “Sonny” Allen W. Kuha Jr. (JoAnne), Kurt K. Kuha (Gwen), Peggy L. Hans (Richard), Carol A. Timmer (Myron). Nieces & Nephews are Scott (Lorrie), Joe, Eric (Anyea), Daniel, Luke (Jeannine), Christopher (Debbie), Joseph, Mark, Natalie, & Jack. Great & Great-great Nieces & Nephews are Rheo (Aaron), Dylan, Evelyn, Eliza, Rocket, Logan, Caleb, Brianna, Riley, Gabriel, & Aurora. Plus many extended Family and Friends. A charitable soul that was always there for you if you asked. He had a passion for skiing which he first learned at Buena Vista Ski Area. His legacy started with freestyle competitive skiing at the age of 14. In his early 20’s he went on to world competitions as a professional skier. Carpentry fueled his skiing at the time. He later changed career paths to become a world traveling Project Manager for city and military building projects. He was deeply loved and will be missed. If you knew Bob please join the family.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Services will be held at 11 AM on June 28th at the funeral home, Doors open at 10 AM. A Celebration of Life Pot luck style will follow at a location to be determined.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.