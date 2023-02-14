Robert James Cotant

Robert “Bob” James Cotant went to his heavenly home, singing and praising God, on February 9, 2023 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Bob was born July 19, 1934 in Walker, Minnesota to George and Frances (Caryl) Cotant.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale and Harold; sisters, Virginia Seegmiller, Mary Martin and Margaret Dewey; and nephews, Ronnie Seegmiller and Greg Sletten.

Surviving are his sons, Glen (Mary) and Gary (Laurie Makinen); daughter, Sandy (Jeff) Bromenschenkel; grandchildren, Teshawna Cotant and Asa (Meg) and Emma Bromenschenkel; siblings, Pearl Sletten and Roy (Lori) Cotant; and many other relatives.

Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Laporte Community Bible Church, Laporte, Minnesota with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

A complete obituary can be viewed at www.northernpeace.com