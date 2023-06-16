Robert Fairbanks, age 48 of Bemidji, MN passed away on June 14th at 1:15am peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Robbie grew up in Tamarack, Minnesota. He enjoyed playing video games with his siblings, running track and field in high school, listening to many genres of music, and enjoying good food. You could often find Robbie on the pow wow trail with his family. Robbie loved meeting new people at pow wow’s and making new friends everywhere he went. There wasn’t a room Robbie couldn’t make laugh, may he live on in our hearts forever.

Memorial Services will begin at 9:00 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Ball Club Community Center in Ball Club, MN and continue until 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023.

