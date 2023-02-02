Ricky Owen Westrum, Sr.

Rick (Ricky) Owen Westrum, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29th 2023 at the St. Cloud hospital. He was born on June 18th, 1951 in Bagley, MN to his parents, the late Harvey and Dorothy (Johnson) Westrum. He grew up and attended Bemidji High School in Bemidji, MN. On September 18th, 1974 he married Leilani Goss. Rick was a successful Food Services Director throughout his life and also owned several restaurants. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping others within his community, mentoring, volunteering with Cub/Boy Scouts, cooking, and fishing.

He is survived by brothers, Tom (Candy), Milo, and Larry; sisters, Paulette, Sharon (Lee), and Cheryl (Butch); many nieces, nephews, and god children; sons Jesse (Shannon) of Bemidji, MN, Ricky Jr. (Christine) of Montrose, MN, Wallace (Kara) of Montrose, MN, and Casey of Rockford, MN; daughter Jamie (Jamie) Hintz of Howard Lake, MN. Grandchildren: Willie, Cambell, Bridget, Logan, Amber, Cassie, Dylan, Samantha, Kelly, Jade, Tyler, Rebecca, Jennifer, Jackson, Myles, Ryder, Morgan, Riley, Kamryn, and Hattie; and several great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leilani; son Chad; sisters Virginia Lindstrom, Crystal Westrum; and brother Bruce. Visitation: Saturday, February 11th from noon to 2pm at Swanson Peterson Funeral Home in Howard Lake, MN. Gathering and lunch following at The American Legion in Howard Lake from 2pm to 4pm. Burial will take place at the Cass County Cemetery at a later date.