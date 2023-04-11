Richard Grotberg, age 74, of Sebeka, Minnesota passed away on April 6, 2023 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Richard Lee Grotberg was born on October 7, 1948, to Edwin and Frances (Magilke) Grotberg in Bemidji, Minnesota. Deeply loved, Rich’s passing will be mourned by his wife of 55 years Karen; his children: Missie Rist, Richard (Laura) Grotberg, and Angela (Alan) Weaver; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Carol Sorheim, Ed Grotberg, Vickie Erickson, Barb (Ron) Pederson, Jim Grotberg, John Grotberg, Danny (Sheila) Grotberg, Larry (Kim) Grotberg, Ole Grotberg, and Mary Grotberg; many nieces and nephews and extended family.

