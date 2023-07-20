Richard (Dick) James Schultz

March 15, 1933 - July 3, 2023Dick Schultz, a long-time resident of Twin Falls, ID, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023 at the age of 90. Dick was the youngest of 5 children born to Eldon and Clara (Larson) Schultz on March 15, 1933 in Bemidji, MN.

Dick grew up outside of Bemidji and attended the Carr Lake School. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1951. Dick served in the Army from 1953-55 during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan and Taiwan. Upon his discharge, following his older brother Don, he started his life-long profession in construction, as a brick mason. He was a talented brick mason. He truly loved his profession and mentored numerous men learning the trade. Many of the masons he worked with became his life-long friends. In addition to masonry work, he could frame homes and do finish carpentry, including making kitchen cabinets. There was not a construction problem he could not solve.

Dick married Bernadette (Bee) Paulson in Bemidji on May 17, 1957. Dick and Bee were married for 58 years, before Bee’s passing in 2015. While living in Bemidji, his two sons, Steve and Todd, were born. In 1962, Dick and Bee moved to Twin Falls, ID, where they raised their sons. Dick “officially” retired at age 62, but continued laying brick working part-time for Bill Rehwalt into his mid-70s. Dick enjoyed keeping abreast of current events by reading the morning newspaper from cover to cover, researching and collecting guns, hunting, trap shooting, and an occasional round of golf. He was an avid supporter of the University of Idaho. He enjoyed an afternoon Coors Light (or two) with his friends. Close and lasting relationships with family and friends were the focus of his life.

Dick is survived by his sons, Steve (Nancy) of Meridian, ID, and Nancy’s four children, their spouses, and 17 grandchildren; Todd (Terri), and two grandchildren, Jamie and his wife Jill Schultz, and Megan and her husband Jonathan Nims, all of Boise, ID; sister in-law Judy Bluth and her husband Dick of Morris, MN; boyhood friend, Carl Schultz of Aiken MN; and 19 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and their husbands Loraine (Don) Dolan; Shirley and (Bob) Becklund; brothers Don and his wife Ann; Wayne (killed in WW2); Bee’s sisters and their husbands, Geraldine (Frances) Rhode; Joan (Bob) Meyer; Claudia (Earl) Mews.

A memorial service for Dick will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 11:00 AM, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID. The family suggests inviting a friend to meet for a beverage (or two) of their choice to honor a life well lived. You may leave a condolence by visiting his obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.