Richard Carey Ramon, 70, of Bemidji died Monday, July 17, 2023 at Sanford Fargo Medical Center.

Celebration of Life service will be held August 18th at 1 pm at Aardahl Lutheran church in Bemidji, MN with Pastor Brigitte officiating.

Richard “Rick” was born November 27, 1952, in Bemidji, MN to Richard and Mary (Gladen) Ramon. He was raised and educated in Bemdiji. He graduated from Bemidji High School and continued his education at Crookston University for his AS degree. After college, Rick dedicated his entire career to the Minnesota DNR in the Fisheries department. He retired there after 42 years. Hunting pheasants, ducks and deer with his family and friends was a lifelong passion of his. He loved telling stories from his many years of hunting, usually with a lot of detail and a few laughs. He was also an avid gardener, taking great pride in all of his beautiful flowers. One of Ricks greatest joys was spending time at Wolf Lake fishing and spending time with friends and family. Wolf Lake held a very special spot for him as it has been family land for decades and Rick helped his grandfather build the cabin that is still there today. He also recently became a potato klub making expert. Rick was rarely seen without a dog. His golden retrievers were some of his best companions and were treated like royalty.

He is survived by his aunt Gwen Young (husband Dwayne), sister Michelle Tenhoff, niece Amy Evenson (Vesna), nephew Jimmy Schoonover (Kelly), and niece Kimmy Schoonover (Hemang); as well as many other important family and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Ramon, sister, Mary Ramon, and sister Sue Evenson.