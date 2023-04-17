Richard Brown

Richard Charles Brown, 69, of Bemidji, MN died Saturday, April 15, 2023 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Richard was born May 23, 2023 in Montevideo, MN, the son of Charles and Lois (Boraas) Brown. He and his family moved to Bemidji, MN. He attended Nary Elementary School and graduated from Bemidji High School in1971. He received his Associates Degree in Electronic Technology at Iowa State University. He worked for Western Geophysical for 8 years as head coordinator of a seismic crew doing oil exploration off shore and on land in 25 different countries around the world. He was also a radio announcer for 3 year in Minnesota and Florida. He worked for NuPly in Bemidji and also he worked for the US Post Office in Bemidji for 17 years before retiring. He married Jill Sande August 31, 1991 in Bemidji, MN; they later divorced. He loved dogs and had labrador retrievers for many years. He looked forward to his annual motorcycle trips with close friends for the past 15 years.

Richard is survived by his brothers, Robert (Ana) of Glendive, MT, Scott (Sherry) of Bemidji, and David of Bemidji, sister, Susan of Guthrie, and extended family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.