Rev. David Christensen, 95, of Owatonna, MN and formerly of Bemidji, MN, died peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, surrounded by his three daughters.

David William Christensen was born on May 9, 1928, to Martin and Christine (Kalland) Christensen in Kenmare, North Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran Church and graduated from Kenmare High School in 1946. He attended the Lutheran Bible Institute and graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis. He studied at Luther Seminary for a time before enlisting in the US Army and serving for two years, stationed in Germany.

Dave married Joyce Nelson of Willmar, MN on September 1, 1956. They raised three daughters and enjoyed 43 years of marriage until her death in 1999.

Dave was a high school band and choir director in Atwater, MN and a lay pastoral assistant at Calvary Lutheran in Willmar before moving to St Paul to finish his seminary degree. He was ordained in 1967, and served parishes in Adams, ND, Warren, MN and Pelican Rapids, MN before retiring in 1990.

Dave and Joyce moved to Bemidji after retiring, and were active members of Calvary Lutheran Church, where he also served for a number of years as the visitation pastor. During this time, he also helped his brother Duane build Maple Ridge Golf Course on Duane’s property south of Bemidji.

In 2018, Dave moved into assisted living at Whispering Oak Place in Ellendale, MN, where he also enjoyed attending the Ellendale United Methodist Church. In 2022, he became a resident at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, and was under the care of Ecumen Hospice the last few months. The family appreciates the loving care he received until his passing.

Dave was a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother and uncle. He was very musical, and had a beautiful voice, sharing it as a soloist and as part of many church and community choirs and groups over the years; and had instrumental talents, especially the tuba, which he played in the Army band and the Bemidji Community Band. He will also be remembered for his strong and steady faith in God, his wonderful sense of humor, his patient and easygoing nature, his kindness and compassion, and his love of puzzles and games, especially Rummikub. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Keith) Zeh of Moorhead, MN, Julie (Doug) Anderson of Ellendale, MN, and Sandy Johnson of Ellendale; grandchildren, Becca (Andrew) Waller, Mary Zeh, David Zeh, Brett (Gabbi) Anderson, Adam Anderson and Joss (Kayla) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Eva and Eden Waller; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, his parents, and all of his siblings, Alvin, Emma, Margaret, Ruth, Henry, Aimee, Grace, Mary June, John, Elsie and Duane and their spouses, and sister- and brother-in-law Bea and Ken Anderson.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, June 5, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji with Rev. Keith Zeh officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Bemidji under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.