Rene Hofstad

Rene Allan Hofstad, 75, of Bemidji, MN died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at New Salem Lutheran Church in Bemidji, MN with Pastor Terry Hagensen officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5-7 pm, with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Oklee, MN.