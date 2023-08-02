Rebecca Lauderbaugh

Rebecca Clara Lauderbaugh left this world suddenly on July, 26, 2023, at the age of 78.

Services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home with inurnment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. We hope you will join us at Eagles Club for a Celebration of Life from 12:30-3:00 p.m. to share stories and memories.

A Bemidji, MN, native, Becky was born on June 25, 1945. Becky ran a successful wallpaper business for many years, was a master quilter, a rock hound, and crafter of all things. Her extensive cookie jar collection matched her ability to fill them with her delicious cookies. She enjoyed looking out the window at her beautiful bird feeder, which fed many hummingbirds, a variety of other birds, and the occasional bear that came to visit.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bruce; daughter Kerrie (William); son, Benjamin (Sharon); son-in-law Michael; sister, Elizabeth (Rodney); brothers Michael (Judy) and Thomas (Debbie); as well as many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and William, and her daughter Noel.