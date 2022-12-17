Polly Smyithe

Polly Ann Smyithe passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 8th 2022, at her home in Clearbrook, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Polly’s Life will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Country Faith Church in Clearbrook, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. A second Celebration of Polly’s Life and Interment will be later in Bentley, Louisiana.

Polly was born September 27th, 1959 in Rantoul, IL to her parents Bill and Geri Autrey. They lived in many locations across the country, because her father was in the military. Her family settled in Pineville Louisiana, where she graduated from Tioga High School.

Polly married Jeff Lindseth in March of 1978, sharing two children together, Jeffrey and Jessi.

On August 19th, 1995 Polly married the love of her life, Jim Smyithe. Polly and Jim met at Buena Vista Ski Area, as members of the National Ski Patrol. They were married on the top of Continental at Buena Vista. They shared twenty seven wonderful years together. Polly and Jim owned Sathre Title & Abstract for twenty one years, where they worked happily side by side. Polly specialized in making gourmet gift baskets for her company Sea Maries. She enjoyed creating these beautiful baskets with her daughter and close friends. She especially liked making the annual MLTA State Convention baskets, it brought her joy to see the recipients receive their “Polly Basket”, to which they were referred.

Polly always had a special love for dogs. She enjoyed helping and watching her dad train and run dog trials. She had a special passion for breeding Spinone Italiano puppies. She felt a close connection to the families who received these puppies, building lasting friendships.

Spending time with her husband, kids, family, friends and dogs was what she loved most in her life. Taking walks around her pond at the farm with her husband, children, grandchildren and dogs was what filled her days with happiness. Polly had a passion for cooking and feeding her family and friends delicious Cajun food. Polly enjoyed gardening vegetables, herbs and filling her flower beds with beautiful flowers. Polly loved the Minnesota summers, but very much looked forward to the warmth of Louisiana and spending time with her siblings and their family’s down south each winter.

Polly was a Ragin’ Cajun with a heart of gold, who loved to cook so you never left her home with an empty stomach, she always made you feel loved and gave you a hug and a kiss. When leaving the farm you always heard, “put your seatbelt on, watch for deer and don’t speed on 92”.

Polly is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Smyithe; her children Jessi Winter (Scott) of Bemidji, and Jeffrey Lindseth of Bemidji, her father Bill Autrey of Bentley LA, her grandchildren Tatum Winter, Blake Winter, Landon Kniefel and Brynne Skaar; her siblings Steve Autrey (Donna) of Pineville LA, and Marty Autrey (Sharon) Pineville LA, and family friend Kirsten Molash-Searles. Polly is proceeded in death by her mother Geri Autrey. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.