Peggy Bahr, the best mother a family could ever have, passed away Aug. 24, 2023, in Bemidji, Minn., at the age of 95.

On Friday, Sept. 1, a Rosary begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 4 to 5 p.m., and a prayer service at 5 p.m., all at St. Philip’s Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. N.W., Bemidji.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the church. Interment will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Enderlin City Cemetery, Enderlin, ND. Arrangements are being handled by Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Bemidji.

Mary Margaret Walsh was born Oct. 1, 1927, the daughter of Melvin and Mabel (O’Neill) Walsh. She was raised in Enderlin. In Fargo, she attended Dakota Business College. On April 21, 1951, she married Willard Bahr in Enderlin. While Willard was in the Army, they lived in Virginia for a short time. She and her late husband, Willard, lived most of their lives in Fargo, where they raised three kids. But the rest of her life was spent in North Dakota. Before marriage, she worked at Gate City Savings and Loan and the VA Hospital. Later, she worked at the YMCA. She lived in her north Fargo home for 55 years.

Peggy never liked to be the center of attention. But everyone loved being around her. She cared about other people, and she had a good sense of humor. She made sure that no one felt left out, and that everyone was appreciated. In the final moments before her death, she was probably still worried about her children. Peggy had a great work ethic and kept the cleanest house in north Fargo. She was always ready for company to drop in. When encouraging her children to perform a task, she said, “It won’t take you two minutes.” Her children were blessed to have her as their mother. For each of us, she was our best friend.

Willard passed away in 2013 at the age of 87. Peggy never stopped missing her sister, Kathryn, who passed away in 1990.

She is survived by her three children, Patty (Brian) Scrip of Concord, Calif.; Jeff (Kenna) of Grand Island, Neb., and Denise (Tom) Kern of Bemidji, Minn. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, all of whom thought the world of her.