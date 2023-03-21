Paulsen, Helen Joyce (Buelow)

February 2, 1936 - February 25, 2023

OMAHA, NE: Preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Lawrence; great-nephew Adam Mikelson; and brother Norman Buelow.

Survived by devoted husband of 63 years, Duane; children, Gregory Paulsen and Stephanie (Robert) Kahl of Omaha; grandson, Michael (Joelle) Paulsen of Bartlett, Illinois; 4 great-grandsons; and many loving friends.

A Celebration of Life was held on March 3rd, in Elkhorn, NE.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church School, 4656 State 200 NW, Walker, MN 56484.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com