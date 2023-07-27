Oliver “Ollie” Haugo

Oliver Holmes Haugo was born on December 27, 1934, to Aslak and Irene (Randall) Haugo in Cheyenne, North Dakota. In 1937 they moved to Erskine, MN, and then to Nary, MN in 1948. Ollie was working for Culligan in Virginia, Minnesota when his sister Edith introduced him to her co-worker Violet in Bemidji.

On April 4, 1959, Ollie and Vi began their 60 years of marriage. The newlyweds moved to Wadena shortly thereafter and were blessed with two children, Brad and Bruce. Ollie worked for Lambert Lumber Company until starting Haugo Quality Builders which he owned and operated until he retired in 2005. Ollie also built Wadena U-Store and Lock which he owned for many years while also hobby farming.

After Vi’s passing in 2019, Ollie’s beloved dog Lucky became his constant companion. Ollie enjoyed spending time visiting with his family and friends, especially his grandkids Sara and Justin, as well as coffeetime at the local cafés with the guys. Ollie enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, watching the deer and raising his cattle.

Ollie is preceded in death by his wife Vi, his parents, and siblings Richard (Dorothy) Haugo of Bemidji, Mildred (Roger) Anderson of Costa Mesa, CA, Anne Gerlovich of Cloquet, Harriet (Jerry) Driscoll of Two Harbors, and infant brother Frank.

Ollie is survived by his sons Brad (Kari) and Bruce (Heidi), grandchildren Sara and Justin Haugo, and his sister Edith (Bob) Lindgren of Bemidji.

Memorial services were held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, MN.

