O. Faye Monson

Published July 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM

Faye Monson, 102, formerly of Bemidji, MN died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Friendship Manor  Nursing Home in Shakopee, MN. Faye was born in Eagle Bend, MN on November 17, 1920, to  Harvey and Bertha (Mullen) Hightshoe. When Faye was six months old the family moved to a  farm near Nebish, MN.  After moving to Bemidji, MN, Faye met and married Carl Monson on November 30, 1944. Faye  was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Faye was a devoted Christian; she  spent countless hours reading the Bible, praising the Lord, and praying for her family and  friends. Carl passed away in 2005, Faye later moved to Shakopee, where she remained very  independent. In 2020, she moved into the nursing home.

Survived by daughter, Janice (Kenny) Deplazes, Devils Lake, ND; sons, Gary (Loxie) Monson,  Shakopee, MN, Wayne (Jeny) Monson, Antigua, Guatemala. She is survived by eleven  grandchildren, twenty-nine  great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and nieces and  nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Carl; infant son, Baby Monson; son, Keith Monson;  grandson, Kent Monson. Three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Cease Family Funeral  Home in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the  Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in  Bemidji. Pallbearers will be Faye’s grandsons.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.

