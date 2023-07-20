O. Faye Monson

Faye Monson, 102, formerly of Bemidji, MN died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Shakopee, MN. Faye was born in Eagle Bend, MN on November 17, 1920, to Harvey and Bertha (Mullen) Hightshoe. When Faye was six months old the family moved to a farm near Nebish, MN. After moving to Bemidji, MN, Faye met and married Carl Monson on November 30, 1944. Faye was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Faye was a devoted Christian; she spent countless hours reading the Bible, praising the Lord, and praying for her family and friends. Carl passed away in 2005, Faye later moved to Shakopee, where she remained very independent. In 2020, she moved into the nursing home.

Survived by daughter, Janice (Kenny) Deplazes, Devils Lake, ND; sons, Gary (Loxie) Monson, Shakopee, MN, Wayne (Jeny) Monson, Antigua, Guatemala. She is survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Carl; infant son, Baby Monson; son, Keith Monson; grandson, Kent Monson. Three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Pallbearers will be Faye’s grandsons.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.