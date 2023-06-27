Nancy Streighti

In the presence of family, Nancy Streightiff, 92, of Bemidji, MN, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at GoldPine Home.

A memorial service will be Thursday, July 13th, 10:30 a.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church, Bemidji, followed by lunch, with inurnment at Forest Grove Cemetery near Mizpah, MN.

She lived at Forest Grove from 1988 until moving to Bemidji in 2001. She was active in Mizpah’s Bethesda Lutheran Church and its Women’s Missionary Fellowship, Northwoods Mission to Petrozavodsk and the Northome City Library. Through Bemidji’s Bethel Lutheran, she volunteered with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf (also serving on its board) and Churches United. Within Bethel’s congregation, she served on the church council, as chair of social outreach and eventually took on the job of coordinating funeral dinners. She also volunteered at the North Country Regional Hospital/Sanford for several years. She entered GoldPine Home at the very beginning of pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, during which their dedicated workers went lovingly above and beyond on behalf of the residents.

Survivors are daughter Beverly; son Allen (Jennie); granddaughters Ashley (Jon) and Nicole (Josh); great-grandchildren Declan, Axel and Arabella; sister-in-law Patsy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings.

