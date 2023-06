Nancy was born to Henry and Dora Frank. She attended school in Remer, MN.

Nancy is survived by her children Jodie and Jeremiah, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and her two sisters Bonnie and Kathy.

Nancy loved to travel, write stories, play piano, and she made the best apple pie. She also loved to share her faith in Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Ralph Thomas.

At Nancy’s request, there will be no public service.