Myrtle Marie (Webb) Juelson, 99, of Blackduck, MN passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Center in Blackduck, MN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Blackduck with Pastor Daphne Urban officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

Marie was born January 3, 1924 to Clarence and Fannie (Seitz) Webb in Langor Township, Beltrami County, on her grandfather’s farm 9 miles northwest of Blackduck, MN. She was baptized by Rev. Adeguard in Blackduck Zion Lutheran Church and confirmed by Rev. Amon Johnson in Bemidji. Rev. Amon Johnson also married Harold Juelson and Marie Webb on September 21, 1941 in Bemidji, MN. Harold and Marie made their home on the south edge of Blackduck on “The Juelson Farm”. They were blessed with three sons, Dean, Dennis, and Dale. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Blackduck Creamery and Blackduck Coop Oil. She worked for the US Forestry from 1962 until 1983 when she retired. Her government career took her from USDA Blackduck Forestry to San Francisco, California, to Seattle, Auburn Washington, and back to the Blackduck Office.

Marie is survived by her sons Dean (Sonja) and Dale (Mariea); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1985, her parents, Clarence and Fannie Webb; her brother, Douglas, her sister, Dolores Henthorne; her son, Dennis Juelson; and two granddaughters, Jodie Ann Marie Juelson, and Tonya Marneen Juelson.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.