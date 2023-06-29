Myron Wernberg, age 70, of Bemidji, MN passed away, after fighting a long hard battle with Lewy body dementia, on June 24, 2023. Family and friends were able to spend precious time with him in the hours preceding his journey to a place of peace with no more pain.

On Friday, June 30, 2023 a visitation will be held at the Olson Schwartz Funeral Home from 1 PM-3 PM with a private family burial to follow. See the Olson Schwartz website for directions on navigating the detour, due to construction, for the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 15, 2023, Saturday, starting at 12:30 PM at the Bemidji Eagles Club. Friends are invited to enjoy food, fellowship and especially to share memories of Myron, also known as “Swede” and the “Wizard” among his fellow Norsemen!

Myron was born on April 20,1953 in Grand Forks, ND to Leander and Lorene (Smith) Wernberg of Thompson, ND. The Wernberg family often spent time helping with farm work in the summers at the Wernberg homestead near Blackduck and lived in several towns in ND over the years where Leander served as an accomplished Superintendent of schools at various locations. From an early age, Myron greatly enjoyed being outside. He spent many hours throughout his lifetime fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles starting at age 13. He passed on his love of these things to both family and friends, especially delighting in spending time with his grandchildren in the boat, annual deer hunting with his wife Beryl and riding with his brother Neil and fellow members of the Norsemen motorcycle club in ND.

Myron began his career as a peace officer in Cavalier County, ND, where he served as a Deputy for eleven years. He later moved back to the family farm in Blackduck, then to Bemidji, and began a new career in Corrections, eventually achieving the rank of Sergeant. Myron was known for his calm and respectful demeanor, affording dignity to all, towards everyone he met and worked with in his profession. A serious injury at work forced an early retirement. On June 4, 2023 Myron and Beryl celebrated 37 years together on the highway of life. Whether on two wheels or four, they made memories to cherish along with their daughters and grandchildren, dear friends and relatives.

Myron leaves behind his loving wife Beryl, daughters Char Blashill and Jessica Schwehr, grandchildren Danielle Wernberg and Kovi Schwehr, brothers Neil Wernberg and Russell Wernberg (Pam Burns), niece and nephew Natalie and Wade Sand and their family, cousins and their families and dear friends including Gary Westin, Todd Deshane and Carl and Betty Fiala. Preceding him are his parents, Leander and Lorene, sister Charlotte, who passed away in infancy, sister-in-law Charlene Wernberg, grandparents Erick and Agnes Wernberg, in-laws George and Dorothea Paul, uncles Bert, Emmett and Leslie and their families and dear friends including Gerald Miller.

His family wishes to thank the health care “angels on earth” from Sanford Hospice, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Mille Lacs Health System Geriatric Unit, Goldpine Bemidji, and Vonnie Wernberg, along with other family and friends, who helped us navigate the very difficult and heartbreaking last six weeks of Myron’s life.

We remember him now free from pain and riding his Harley in heaven with a big smile and the wind in his face.