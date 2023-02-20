1939-2023 Myrna Freborg, 83, Minot, formerly of Bemidji, MN & Underwood, ND, died Friday, February 17, 2023 in a Garrison nursing care center.

Myrna was born on September 4, 1939 to S. Arnold and L. Gayle (Caldwell) Freborg in Underwood, North Dakota. She was educated in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School, prior to her education at Minot State Teachers College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

Myrna taught physical education at the secondary level in Kennewick, Washington for a time, followed by 32 years at Bemidji High School in Bemidji, Minnesota. There, she coached the girls’ track and field team.

Myrna was once married to Gero Keller.

Myrna was active throughout her life. She excelled at tennis and also snow skied. Myrna enjoyed playing golf at the Bemidji Town & Country Club. She golfed competitively, winning a net Club Championship and a Bemidji Ladies Invitational 2 person net best ball crown. Myrna loved spending the holidays with family and in her later years enjoyed following the sporting activities of her great nephew Jaxson whom she nicknamed “Action Jaxson.”

Myrna is survived by her sister, Karen (Doyle) Radke of Minot; brothers, Layton of Bismarck, and Vincent (Betty) of Bemidji; several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.

Interment: Underwood Cemetery later in the spring of 2023

Visitation: One hour prior to the start of the service in Thomas Family Funeral Home.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Minot Youth For Christ.

