Myrle Olson

Myrle E. Olson, 88 of Bemidji MN, passed away Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Blackduck, MN.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Myrle was born on July 12th, 1934 in Buffalo, S.D. to Pastor M.A. and Frida Olson. He married Mavis Miller on June 6th, 1956 in Lakota, N.D. He graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN in 1956 then served in the U.S. Army at Fort Huachuca, AZ from 1956-1958. Myrle was a realtor for over 30 years in the Fargo-Moorhead area as well as Bemidji, MN. He loved being a member of the Bemidji Rotary and attending BSU hockey games.

Survived by Mavis Olson, four children, Alan (Elise), Dan, Cindy (John) Green, and Lisa as well as nine Grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Also survived by a brother, Phil (Jean), a sisters Kathy Jansen, and Mariam (Chuck) Flann. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant granddaughter Vi Oline.

