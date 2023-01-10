Muriel Muller

Surrounded by loved ones and holding her husband’s hand, Muriel joined her beloved Jesus Christ on December 18th, 2022.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2022 at the Pike Bay Town Hall. Family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Muriel Florence Clark was born on August 23rd, 1942, to Albert and Florence (Foster) Clark in Cass Lake, Minnesota. She attended Wilkinson and Cass Lake schools. She married the love of her life, Harlen Muller on October 17th, 1959. They had three children, Steven, Terri, and Scott. Together they started the family business, H. Muller Trucking in 1960 which continues operations 63 years later. Muriel was the heart of Muller Trucking, ensuring that all the behind-the-scenes operations of the company were taken care of along with her drivers. Driving a semi-truck wasn’t Muriel’s preference but found herself behind 18 wheels a time or two. She also worked at the West End Café, Teals Supermarket and Clem’s Hardware Hank. She was a longtime member of the Cass Lake United Methodist Church.

Several generations of kids, old and young, knew her as “grandma”. She enjoyed being with family and friends more than anything. Muriel never hesitated to care for those who needed it and her loving smile will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Muriel is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harlen; sons Steven (Cindy) Muller and Scott (Kim) Muller; daughter Terri (Mike) Vail; grandchildren Christopher (DeeJay Arens) Muller, Kelli (Everett) Eason, Nicole (Alex) Vail, Zachary (Lindsey) Vail, Bryan Vail, LeeAnn (Dirk) Nienhouse, Kevin (Amy) Muller, Joshua (CeeGee) Muller, Brittany (Vinny) Muller, Jordan Muller, Michael (Nina) Vail, R.J.(Tracy) Jingco, Erica (Ogema) Neadeau, Miranda Jingco; 34 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Albert Jr. and Richard “Dick” Clark; sisters Lois Goss and Connie Fuller; brothers-in-law Don Goss, Duane and Ron Muller; sisters-in-law Genevive Clark, Deb Muller and Ilene Rhodes; grandsons Matthew Eason, Bennett Muller and Andrew Matsen.

Honorary urn bearers are Muriel’s grandchildren and the countless others who called her grandma.

