Milo Lester Barclay, 83, resident of Blackduck, MN passed away on June 7, 2023.

A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 the Blackduck Presbyterian church on Saturday July 1, 2023. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Milo Lester Barclay was born on August 1, 1939 in Bemidji, MN to Lester and Uiva Barclay. Milo was lovingly raised by his uncle and aunt, John & Geraldine Llyod in Bemidji “across the tracks”. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1957. He joined the United States Air Force on December 7, 1957. After basic training he returned to Bemidji and married his high school sweetheart Jackie Fitch on September 30, 1958. He spent 13 of his 20 years of service in Alaska and Minnesota, with stops in Virginia, England, and Pakistan.

The family moved back to Blackduck in 1976, and he retired in 1977. After the service he held various jobs until the purchase of the bait shop in Blackduck in 1982. They ran Barclay’s Bait and Tackle for 10 years. After its sale, he kept busy by fishing, hunting, and guiding of both, which led to many cherished friendships. He was a charter member of the Bemidji Area Take a Kid Fishing organization, was a member of Ducks Unlimited and The Rough Grouse Society, and served on the Hines town board for over 40 years.

Milo loved sharing his love of outdoors with both his son John and his two grandsons, Brent and Ethan. He enjoyed telling stories, especially sharing ones from his service days. It was amazing that he could remember the names of all the people in these stories.

He is survived by his wife Jackie of Blackduck, son John (Linda) Barclay of Blackduck, grandsons Brent Barclay of Mooresville, NC and Ethan Barclay, United States Marine stationed in Iwakuni, Japan. Sister Dalyce (Billy) Mackey (Grand Rapids), brother-in-law Bill (Sherry) Fitch (Backus), sister-in-law’s Cindy Fitch (Burleson, TX), Joy Barclay (Bemidji), and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Uiva Larson, John and Geraldine Lloyd, brothers Michael Barclay, Tim and Jack Larson, and sister Sandy Oster.

Memorials may be given to the Bemidji Area Take a Kid Fishing.

Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com