Micheal Edwin Langlie

On March 1, 2023, Michael Edwin Langlie, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bethel, AK.

Mike was born in Hillsboro, OR on March 5, 1951- the youngest of Helmer and Verna Langlie’s 3 children. The family moved in 1956 to Bemidji, MN to be closer to Nestor Falls, Ontario, where they spent their summers managing Arrowhead Camps and Resort. Mike graduated from Bemidji High School (where he played hockey and baseball) in 1969. He went on to work in Alaska and Colorado. He moved to Bethel, AK in 1975, and married Maria Carl with whom he had 5 children.

Mike and his business partner, Gonders Hoffman, built many homes and buildings and then went on to found The Lumber Yard, which provided building materials to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.

Mike is survived by his children: Josi (Rickey) Starr, Thomas (Christina), Michael, Michele, and Anna; his grandchildren: Ulrich, Kennedy, Mierra, Felicia, Tiffany, Bryce, Ellis, Macey, Nolan and Corbin; Maria and the Carl Family; his sister, Jean, niece, nephews, and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his parents and brother, Thomas Gordon Langlie.