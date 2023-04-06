Michael Sherman

Michael Lee Sherman passed away April 4th, 2023 at the age of 48, at his home in Bemidji, Minnesota.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Wilton, MN with services to follow. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Wilton MN. Arrangements provided by Olson Schwartz Funeral Home Bemidji.

Michael was born on June 6, 1974 at Bemidji Hospital to June Marie Sherman and Frank W. Dupree Jr. He was raised by June and his stepfather John Klasen III.

Michael was known for his humor, kindness and generosity. He found joy in spending time with and bragging about his nieces and nephews, watching movies with friends, listening to music and playing the guitar.

Michael is survived by his siblings John Klasen IV, Christopher Klasen, Twila (Luke) Jesso, Lillie (Gene) Olson, Sharon (Jim) Dixon; nieces Kristina Kallio, Valarie Klasen, Nora Jesso, and Lucy Jesso; nephews Gage Klasen and Asher Jesso; special family Pamela (Brian) Barckholtz; significant other Alana Anderson and friend Anthony Strong. He was preceded in death by his mother June (Mary) Klasen and his father John Klasen III.