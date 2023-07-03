Michael Lee Fitzgerald

Michael L Fitzgerald, born No vember 25, 1998, in Bemidji, Minnesota to Russell Fitzgerald and Melissa Desizlets returned to the Lord on May 17, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ due to an aortic aneurysm.

Michael had a precious, considerate, knowledgeable and funny soul. His laugh was contagious. Michael enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, hunting, animals and and was dedicated to anything he did. He was a true friend, if you were fortunate to know him.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Russell Fitzgerald, grandfathers Glen Desizlets and Ron Fitzgerald and his Uncle Gordon Nelli.

There are far too many words to express how wonderful Michael was, his achievements and aspirations to be. But mostly, he was kind hearted. We dearly miss him.