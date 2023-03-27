Michael Haines, 63, of Bemidji, MN, entered into his heavenly home on March 25, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji assisted the family.

Michael was born on June 8th, 1959 to Lawrence and Carole (Siegmond) Haines in the city of Tacoma, WA. He was raised and educated in Duluth, MN. After Michael graduated, he pursued a career in criminal justice. Michael was passionate about law enforcement and loved what he did for a living. In 1985, his first law enforcement job was in Renville, Minnesota where he met the love of his life Lori Dahlke. They were married March 28, 1987 in Renville. The two made their home in Bemidji raising two children Emilie and Ethan.

Michael joined the Bemidji Police Department in 1987, and became Bemidji’s first D.A.R.E officer in 1991. He was a member of the SWAT team using his skills as top marksman as its designated sniper. He also served on the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force. Michael retired in 2013 as a detective after 30 years in law enforcement.

Michael enjoyed being outdoors, making trails, cutting logs with his grandkids, and fixing up his son’s boat. He was passionate about hunting and fishing. He was a skilled craftsman in woodworking, building furniture for their home and did the custom trim work. He liked traveling with his wife, Lori, taking several trips to Jamaica and on one trip they renewed their vows for their 30th wedding anniversary with their children as witness. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He loved his children and grandchildren. He loved taking the grandkids fishing and Mila caught her fish with him. He was an excellent coach for his grandsons, teaching them about hunting and anything outside. The boys would put their phones down and pay attention to any activity they would be doing with him.

First and foremost, he was a man of God, sharing his faith with all. His faith was so very important to him, his Bible was always near him and he never missed a bible study at the law enforcement center.

He is survived by his wife, Lori (Dahlke) Haines of 36 years, daughter, Emilie (Kaleb) Groce, Son, Ethan (Kelsey Pederson) Haines; grandchildren whom he loved and cherished, Easton, Mason, Kannon and Mila Groce; sister, Sheri (Mike) Peterson, brother David (Laura) Haines; sister-in-law Pam (Jim) Peterson; several nephews and nieces; Godmother Betty Opheim, Mother and Father-in-law, Ervin and Eunice Dahlke.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.