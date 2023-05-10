Melvin Eugene (Butch) Olsen

Olsen 85 passed away at his home in Bemidji, Mn on April 13, 2023. He was born May 30, 1937 to Howard and Margaret (Knapp) Olsen. Melvin grew up in Puposky surrounded by a large extended family. He is survived by three siblings, Connie (Nick Melnyk), Jerry Olsen and Linda (Andrew Hopkins). In 1959 Melvin married Grace Vincent, they raised five children, Carol (Michael Monfrooe), Sam (Sarah), Kurt, Todd (Amanda) and Ross and a childhood friend of Carol’s, Kathy (Spike) Carlson. Melvin and Grace were gifted with many grand and great grand children. Thanksgiving and Christmas were joyous times at the Mel’s and Grace’s home.

As a father and grand father, he taught his family to hunt and fish as a means to support the family and to respect and value nature. He excelled in welding, mechanic’s and carpentry. He could identify any bird, plant and tree and trouble shoot any situation that came up. He was a quiet man, a tutor and mentor to many. He could talk with you in such a way that made you feel at ease. He was a gentle man with Paul Bunyan sized hands, a kind loving heart who was always there when needed and without being asked. His wisdom and smile will surely be missed.

A grave side service will be conducted at the Pony Lake Cemetery on Hywy 89 on May 27th 2023 at 12 noon followed by a luncheon at the Olsen home.