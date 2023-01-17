Mavis Lundquist

Mavis Pauline Lundquist, 88, went home to be with her Lord on January 15, 2023, after a long journey with dementia and later, ovarian cancer.

The funeral service will be on 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Kabekona Community Church under the supervision of Olson Schwartz Funeral Home. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service.

Mavis was born to Esther and Reinhart Norvold on July 14, 1934, in Bemidji MN. She attended a one room schoolhouse until the family purchased and took over operations of the Nary Store, after which she attended Nary School through 8th grade, and then Bemidji High School, graduating in 1952.

On September 20, 1953, Mavis married Charles Lundquist of Chicago IL, and in 1959, an employment opportunity for Chuck took the couple to Rochester MN with their two children, Ann and Marc. Sons David and Nathan were born within the next four years. During their 30 years in Rochester, Mavis worked at various retail stores, one of which specialized in framing works of art, at which she became quite accomplished, as well as becoming an artist herself of sorts, creating many acrylic and oil paintings, and she even tackled rosemaling, a difficult style of Scandinavian painting. Sadly, during this time, the couple experienced the loss of their son David to an accident when he was just 16, a tragedy the entire family endured. After 30 years away from Bemidji and having missed their family that entire time, they returned to Bemidji in 1989, where she helped Chuck run the business he opened, Royal Auto Parts. Through the years, she also worked at Woolworth’s, O’Meara’s, and Goodwill.

Mavis loved people and enjoyed helping others, leading her to be a volunteer at the North Country Hospital for several years. She was active in her churches, both in Rochester and Bemidji, where she taught Sunday School, and early on, she and Chuck participated in a young couple’s group, later becoming leaders. She took great delight in entertaining friends and family, and loved reading, playing piano, and decorating her house for the different seasons and holidays. Mavis was a wonderful helpmate to Chuck through the years, working side by side, and sharing some wonderful moments together traveling, until his passing in 2005.

Mavis is survived by her children, Ann Lundquist of Bemidji, sons Marc (Marcia) Lundquist of Eau Claire WI, and Nathan Lundquist of Brainerd MN; three sisters - Elaine Lauderbaugh, Marion (Dale) Makey, and Linda McGuirk, all of Bemidji; three granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff of Colleen’s Caring Hands of Bemidji, for their loving and compassionate care of Mavis this past year.

