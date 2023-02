Dr. Mary McIlvaine Dybvig - Skoe, PhD 86, of Northome, MN, formerly of St. Paul, MN died February 7, 2023 at her home.

Service will be at Hope Lutheran Church, in Northome at 11AM, Sat., Feb 18th, 2023.

Celebration of Mary’s life on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the Como Park Midway Picnic Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy, St. Paul, MN.

Condolences may be sent to and arrangements with ceasefuneralhome.com