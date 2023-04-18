Mary Lund, 67, of Bemidji, MN died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND.

Funeral services 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church, Bemidji. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023 with a Sharing Service at 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church, Bemidji. Arrangements by Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Mary Elizabeth Johnson was born January 30, 1956 in Bemidji to Arthur and Beulah Johnson. Mary attended K-5th grade in Bemidji, graduated from Spring Lake Park High School in 1974 and returned to Bemidji. She worked for Beltrami County Health and Human Services from July 1978 to December 1988. Mary loved being at home with her daughters as they grew up. Mary worked for Service Master, Mt. Zion Church, Northern Family Clinic and returned to Beltrami County March 2007 until retiring December 2020.

Mary wrote, “I always thought I would be a professional woman until I held our first baby in my arms. I knew then, I desired to be a fulltime mom! At that moment, I decided raising my three daughters was my ministry. I enjoyed journaling, writing poetry, embroidering quilts for grandkids, baking cookies, making donuts, and learning how to make hardtack, family history, hosting family for holidays and weekly coffee with sisters and friends.”

Mary is survived by husband, John; daughters, Rachael (Jay) Lamsal & Rebecca (Geofrey) Kalanzi; grandsons, Remington, Charlton (Charlie), Ruben, Theo and granddaughter, Zipporah; siblings, David Johnson, Duane Bowman, Linda Johnson, Tim (Jackie) Johnson, Michelle (Jeff) Julson; in-laws, Jen Lund, Marty (Dennis) Lyngen, Phil (Edee) Lund, Charles (Sue) Lund, Pete (Jackie) Lund, Mary Berg, Margie Welsh, Marilyn (Tim) Leister; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Steve & Candy Thompson, Bob & Kathy McKeown.

Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren; parents Arthur & Beulah Johnson; parents-in-law, Edward & Martha Lund; sisters, Carolyn & Sharon; brothers, Alan & Laurel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan, Ron, Frieda, Eloise, Pauline.

In lieu of flowers memorial are preferred to Gideon’s International or checks to the Lauren Lund Memorial Scholarship Fund.

