Services will be private for Mary Lou Colbert, age 98, who passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Touch of Home in Bemidji. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Rick (Deb) Colbert of Becida, Mary Lee (Jimmy Brown) Murrell of Las Vegas, and Bill Colbert of Bemidji; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Mary (Gilley) Reel; husband, Richard Colbert, Jr.; sister, Gloria Reel Budik; and great-grandchild, Samantha Colbert.

Obituary and guest book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com