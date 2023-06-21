Mary Joan “Jo” Lange passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the age of 69. Jo was a loving wife, mother of five and grandmother of eleven. Jo was so proud of her two sons in the Navy with a combination of over 40 years of service.

Jo was born on November 5, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN. She found her professional calling in life as the Food Service Coordinator for Red Lake Schools. The highlight of her workday was her joyous interaction with the children.

Christmas was Jo’s favorite time of the year along with her love of arts and crafts. Jo combined her two favorite hobbies to sew elaborate holiday stockings for her family and friends.

Jo cared deeply for the people around her and made an impact on many lives. She was a proud red head with an infectious laugh that lit up any room. Jo loved her quiet lake life listening to the sounds of the loons on Blackduck Lake with her husband and dogs.

Survivors include her husband, Randy; her children, Nathan Correll (Jennifer), Noah Correll (Charlena), Amanda Woydt (Ted), Stephanie Lange, and Jessica Lange. Jo is further survived by her eleven grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, at Beaver Creek Resort in Hines, MN. The location address is 18321 Buckhorn Rd NE in Hines.